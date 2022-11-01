Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.

With the other healthcare REITs, such as LTC Properties and Medical Properties, delivering mixed results, an outright earnings beat from OHI seems difficult.

The subsector has lagged over the past quarter as sharply higher labor costs, a sluggish post-COVID recovery in patient volumes and the waning of government fiscal support have pressured operators.

Analysts are not so positive on OHI.

The consensus FFO estimate is $0.74 (-12.39% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $216.4M (-11.16% Y/Y).

Baird analyst David Rodgers moved OHI, along with certain other healthcare REITs, to Hold-equivalent ratings.

"Healthcare REIT changes reflect further anticipated pressure on operators from higher costs, some substantial YTD outperformance and sentiment for a senior housing operating recovery that we believe is too high," Rodgers concluded.

During Q2, the senior housing REIT posted a beat, despite a few of its tenants struggling to pay rent with their occupancy and profitability still below pre-pandemic levels.

For Q3, things may not be as easy. Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating had screened OHI as the best rated REIT in the subsector in May. OHI was moved to the fourth place in less than six months.

Over the last 2 years, OHI has beaten FFO estimates 88% of the time and revenue estimates merely 50% of the time. While the misses carried a significant percentage, the beats were marginal.