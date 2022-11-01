Is Roku stock a buy ahead of Q3 earnings tomorrow?
Nov. 01, 2022 12:06 PM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Roku (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:ROKU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- Analyst expects mixed results. While EPS is expected to fall to -$1.23 from $0.48 in 3Q21, revenue is expected to edge higher by 2% Y/Y to $694.29M.
- Investors will also closely watch Roku's total number of active accounts, a key metric used to gauge the size of the company's user base.
- While EPS has been unstable, there have been consistent year-over-year revenue gains every quarter for at least three years, with the most rapid gain over this period being recorded in Q1 and Q2021. Analysts expect revenue growth to be 2% Y/Y in 3Q 2022.
- The San Jose, California-based company slided 22% after reporting Q2 results on earnings miss, outlook points to heavy Q3 shortfall.
- Peer, Netflix jumped 11% as it easily cleared Q3 forecast on subscribers, financials. ROKU also jumped 4% after Netflix results.
- Analyst ratings:
- Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter lowered the price target to $75 from $85 and keeps an Outperform rating as the analyst believes the firm is facing various near-term challenges, including reduced variable advertising spending, and inflationary pressure impacting smart TV sales.
- Citi analyst Jason Bazinet opened a "30-day positive catalyst watch" on Roku and keeps a Buy rating with a $125 price target into the Q3 report. There is a reasonable correlation between YouTube's and Roku's revenue growth rates, Bazinet tells investors in a research note. Based on YouTube's Q3 sales results, Roku may report Q3 revenue nearly 20% ahead of consensus, says the analyst.
- Cleveland Research downgraded Roku to Neutral from Buy.
- Over the last 2 years, ROKU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- ROKU's Seeking Alpha Quant rating of 1.48 ranks third last among the movies and entertainment stocks.
- The SA Quant rating on Roku is a strong sell, while the Wall St. average rating is buy and SA Authors rating is hold.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 23 downward.
