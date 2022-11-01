Is Roku stock a buy ahead of Q3 earnings tomorrow?

Nov. 01, 2022 12:06 PM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Roku (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:ROKU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
  • Analyst expects mixed results. While EPS is expected to fall to -$1.23 from $0.48 in 3Q21, revenue is expected to edge higher by 2% Y/Y to $694.29M.
  • Investors will also closely watch Roku's total number of active accounts, a key metric used to gauge the size of the company's user base.
  • While EPS has been unstable, there have been consistent year-over-year revenue gains every quarter for at least three years, with the most rapid gain over this period being recorded in Q1 and Q2021. Analysts expect revenue growth to be 2% Y/Y in 3Q 2022.
  • The San Jose, California-based company slided 22% after reporting Q2 results on earnings miss, outlook points to heavy Q3 shortfall.
  • Peer, Netflix jumped 11% as it easily cleared Q3 forecast on subscribers, financials. ROKU also jumped 4% after Netflix results.
  • Analyst ratings:
  • Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter lowered the price target to $75 from $85 and keeps an Outperform rating as the analyst believes the firm is facing various near-term challenges, including reduced variable advertising spending, and inflationary pressure impacting smart TV sales.
  • Citi analyst Jason Bazinet opened a "30-day positive catalyst watch" on Roku and keeps a Buy rating with a $125 price target into the Q3 report. There is a reasonable correlation between YouTube's and Roku's revenue growth rates, Bazinet tells investors in a research note. Based on YouTube's Q3 sales results, Roku may report Q3 revenue nearly 20% ahead of consensus, says the analyst.
  • Cleveland Research downgraded Roku to Neutral from Buy.
  • Over the last 2 years, ROKU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • ROKU's Seeking Alpha Quant rating of 1.48 ranks third last among the movies and entertainment stocks.
  • The SA Quant rating on Roku is a strong sell, while the Wall St. average rating is buy and SA Authors rating is hold.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 23 downward.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.