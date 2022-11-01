Sony (NYSE:SONY) is up 8.2% to a six-week high after a mixed fiscal second-quarter earnings report where sales fell short of expectations but rose by double-digits, and the company surprised with a positive operating profit and lifted its full-year view.

It's Sony's sharpest move up in more than a year.

The company posted adjusted operating income of ¥316.2B (about ) and raised its full-year guidance by a full 4.5%, to ¥1.16T (about $7.84B), thanks in large part to a weak yen.

Those foreign-exchange shifts were set to boost results at its music unit, helping to offset some weakness in videogames - where profits were nearly halved to ¥42.1B amid some higher costs from development and acquisitions.

The company cut its full-year forecast for gaming profits by 12%, to ¥225B.

It said it had produced more than 6.5M PlayStation 5 units during the quarter, as it ramped up for the all-important holiday shopping season. Sales of the new-generation console were 3.3M units, flat from last year, and Sony has raised the price of the console in areas where it can take advantage of a stronger dollar, including Europe and Japan.

“Players are cutting the number of titles they buy on the back of global macroeconomic conditions,” said Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki.