Sony jumps 8% on surprise profit, raised guidance

Nov. 01, 2022 12:07 PM ETSony Group Corporation (SONY)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Mobile World Congress 2015 - Day 2

David Ramos/Getty Images News

Sony (NYSE:SONY) is up 8.2% to a six-week high after a mixed fiscal second-quarter earnings report where sales fell short of expectations but rose by double-digits, and the company surprised with a positive operating profit and lifted its full-year view.

It's Sony's sharpest move up in more than a year.

The company posted adjusted operating income of ¥316.2B (about ) and raised its full-year guidance by a full 4.5%, to ¥1.16T (about $7.84B), thanks in large part to a weak yen.

Those foreign-exchange shifts were set to boost results at its music unit, helping to offset some weakness in videogames - where profits were nearly halved to ¥42.1B amid some higher costs from development and acquisitions.

The company cut its full-year forecast for gaming profits by 12%, to ¥225B.

It said it had produced more than 6.5M PlayStation 5 units during the quarter, as it ramped up for the all-important holiday shopping season. Sales of the new-generation console were 3.3M units, flat from last year, and Sony has raised the price of the console in areas where it can take advantage of a stronger dollar, including Europe and Japan.

“Players are cutting the number of titles they buy on the back of global macroeconomic conditions,” said Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.