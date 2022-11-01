Host Hotels & Resorts Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETHost Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+95.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.17B (+38.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HST has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward.
