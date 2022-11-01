Life Storage Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETLife Storage, Inc. (LSI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.66 (+21.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $265.2M (+27.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LSI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
