National Storage Affiliates Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETNational Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- National Storage Affiliates (NYSE:NSA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+26.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $203.57M (+78.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NSA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments