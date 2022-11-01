Realty Income (NYSE:O) Q3 normalized FFO is expected to ease to $0.99 per share from $1.02 in Q2 and increase from $0.91 in Q3 2021, when it reports results after Wednesday's close.

The net lease REIT's FFO per share has trailed the Wall Street consensus in seven out of the past 12 quarters. Revenue has missed in six of the past 12 quarters. That rough track record may be partly attributed to difficulty in estimating some of those quarters as the company merged with Vereit on Nov.1 then spun off their combined office properties in Orion Office REIT (ONL) on Nov. 12.

Realty Income's (O) Q3 revenue is expected to come in at $811.0M, edging up from $810.4M in Q2 and from $491.9M in the year-ago quarter, before the Vereit merger closed. Analysts' estimates for Q3 FFO have stayed roughly stable over the past few months, while the revenue consensus has increased 1.5% in the past three months.

In early October, Realty Income (O) said it invested ~$1.8B in properties and properties under development or expansion during Q3 2022.

Of course, investors want to know what the company expects going forward. Realty Income (O) said in August it expected 2022 normalized FFO per share of $3.92-$4.05, putting its midpoint at $3.975. Consensus stands at $4.02.

Realty Income (O) stock is little changed in Tuesday trading.

SA contributor Juxtaposed Ideas sees the Federal Reserve's commentary on Tuesday and Wednesday's meeting as critical to the whole market. Meanwhile, Realty Income (O) is continuing to execute with aggressive acquisitions, dividend increases, well-staggered leveraging, and projected profitability growth, the contributor said.