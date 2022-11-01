Radian Group Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETRadian Group Inc. (RDN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (+14.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $326.08M (+0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RDN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
