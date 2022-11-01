MGIC Investment Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETMGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (+15.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $298.51M (+1.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
