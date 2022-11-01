Howard Hughes Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.05 (+4257.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $669.6M (+205.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HHC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments