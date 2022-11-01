American Financial Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETAmerican Financial Group, Inc. (AFG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- American Financial (NYSE:AFG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.03 (-25.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.51B (-13.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AFG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
