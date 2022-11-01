RLJ Lodging Trust Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETRLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+123.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $310.35M (+32.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RLJ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.
