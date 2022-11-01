AnaptysBio raised to Buy at Guggenheim on prospects for checkpoint agonists

Nov. 01, 2022 12:30 PM ETAnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB)GILD, LLYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Guggenheim Partners upgraded the clinical-stage biotech AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Buy from Neutral on Tuesday, with positive views on checkpoint receptor agonists, a group of molecules that regulates the immune response.

Citing clinical data from drugmakers and M&A activity, the analysts led by Yatin Suneja point out that pharma interest in developing receptor agonists against multiple immune-inflammatory diseases has peaked.

They refer to Gilead’s (GILD) plan to acquire UK-based MiroBio, and proof of concept data Eli Lilly (LLY) reported for PD-1 and BTLA targets in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), respectively.

“However, ANAB is not far behind with clinical stage agonist mAbs against both PD-1 (rosnilimab) and BTLA (ANB032),” the team with a $44 per share target on the stock wrote.

Notwithstanding a Phase 2 readout scheduled in 1Q 2023 for rosnilimab in Alopecia Areata, the analysts favor checkpoint agonist space which they say could quickly grow over the next 12-18 months “as more PoC data come out and interest from pharma peaks.”

Read more about the Gilead’s (GILD) agreement to acquire MiroBio in an all-cash deal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.