Guggenheim Partners upgraded the clinical-stage biotech AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Buy from Neutral on Tuesday, with positive views on checkpoint receptor agonists, a group of molecules that regulates the immune response.

Citing clinical data from drugmakers and M&A activity, the analysts led by Yatin Suneja point out that pharma interest in developing receptor agonists against multiple immune-inflammatory diseases has peaked.

They refer to Gilead’s (GILD) plan to acquire UK-based MiroBio, and proof of concept data Eli Lilly (LLY) reported for PD-1 and BTLA targets in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), respectively.

“However, ANAB is not far behind with clinical stage agonist mAbs against both PD-1 (rosnilimab) and BTLA (ANB032),” the team with a $44 per share target on the stock wrote.

Notwithstanding a Phase 2 readout scheduled in 1Q 2023 for rosnilimab in Alopecia Areata, the analysts favor checkpoint agonist space which they say could quickly grow over the next 12-18 months “as more PoC data come out and interest from pharma peaks.”

