Treasury's I bonds interest rate falls to 6.89% from 9.62%
Nov. 01, 2022 12:32 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- U.S. Department of Treasury Series I bonds will pay 6.89% annual rate for bonds issues through April 2023, down from the 9.62% rate offered since May, the Treasury said.
- With an I bond, the holder earns both a fixed rate of interest and a rate that changes with inflation. They earn interest monthly and interest is compounded semiannually, meaning that ever six months, the Treasury Department applies the bond's interest rate to a new principal value.
- The new rate is the third highest since the I bond were introduced in 1998, CNBC said.
