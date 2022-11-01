Treasury's I bonds interest rate falls to 6.89% from 9.62%

Nov. 01, 2022 12:32 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

INFLATION word on calculator in idea for FED consider interest rate hike, world economics and inflation control, US dollar inflation

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

  • U.S. Department of Treasury Series I bonds will pay 6.89% annual rate for bonds issues through April 2023, down from the 9.62% rate offered since May, the Treasury said.
  • With an I bond, the holder earns both a fixed rate of interest and a rate that changes with inflation. They earn interest monthly and interest is compounded semiannually, meaning that ever six months, the Treasury Department applies the bond's interest rate to a new principal value.
  • The new rate is the third highest since the I bond were introduced in 1998, CNBC said.

