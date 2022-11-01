Incyte rises 5% as company raises Jakafi net product revenues

Nov. 01, 2022 12:32 PM ETIncyte Corporation (INCY)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

  • Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is trading ~5% higher after the company raised 2022 Jakafi net product revenues.
  • The company tightened its full year 2022 guidance of chronic GVHD treatment Jakafi net product revenues to be $2.38B - $2.40B from prior outlook of $2.36B - $2.40B.
  • While other Hematology/Oncology net product revenues to $200M - $210M from prior outlook of $210M - $240M.
  • Quarterly revenue rose 1.2% Y/Y to $823.03M, but missed by $20.62M.
  • Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 missed estimates by $0.10.
  • Quarterly Jakafi revenue rose 13.2% Y/Y to $619.6M.
  • INCY posted Opzelura net product revenues of $38M, driven by robust demand and broadening payer access.
