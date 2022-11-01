AENZA S.A.A. receives notice regarding NYSE continued listing standards
Nov. 01, 2022 12:36 PM ETAenza S.A.A. (AENZ)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- AENZA S.A.A (NYSE:AENZ) has received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange that its average closing price criteria is below the continued listing standard of the NYSE applicable to the company’s American Depositary Shares.
- As of October 17, 2022, the average closing price of the company’s ADSs was less than $1.00 per ADS over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.
- The company has six months to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement.
- The company has notified the NYSE on October 27, 2022 of its intent to cure the ADS price deficiency.
