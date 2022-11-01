AENZA S.A.A. receives notice regarding NYSE continued listing standards

Nov. 01, 2022 12:36 PM ETAenza S.A.A. (AENZ)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • AENZA S.A.A (NYSE:AENZ) has received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange that its average closing price criteria is below the continued listing standard of the NYSE applicable to the company’s American Depositary Shares.
  • As of October 17, 2022, the average closing price of the company’s ADSs was less than $1.00 per ADS over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.
  • The company has six months to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement.
  • The company has notified the NYSE on October 27, 2022 of its intent to cure the ADS price deficiency.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.