Vulcan Materials Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 12:42 PM ETVulcan Materials Company (VMC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, Nov. 2, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.71 (+11% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $2.01B (+32.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VMC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 2 downward.
