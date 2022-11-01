Equitable Holdings Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETEquitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (-43.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.13B (-13.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EQH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.
