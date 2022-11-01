Can Rithm Capital post an outright beat tomorrow?

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.

Can the mortgage REIT post an outright beat tomorrow?

The consensus EPS estimate is $0.29 (-33.77% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $867.88M (-9.63% Y/Y).

From the results observed across the mortgage REITs sector, a beat seems possible.

AGNC Investment, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Annaly Capital Management posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

Meanwhile, Dynex Capital posted a miss. Orchid Island Capital, AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Two Harbors Investment provided a weak Q3 preliminary update.

RITM has not yet previewed its Q3 results, but the REIT is severely undervalued, according to Seeking Alpha author Colorado Wealth Management Fund.

Chances are Q3 earnings beat estimates and the stock prices rise.

Over the last 2 years, RITM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward revisions.