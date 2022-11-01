Lattice Semiconductor shares higher on topping consensus in Q3

Nov. 01, 2022 12:52 PM ETLattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares jumped after topping consensus mark in Q3, with 31% Y/Y growth in revenue and 73% Y/Y increase in net income.
  • Top-line growth was driven by strategic segments of industrial and automotive, as well as communications and computing.
  • Board of Directors authorized the company to repurchase up to an additional $150M of its outstanding common stock through the end of December 2023.
  • Q4 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be between $170M and $180M vs. consensus of $169.5M; Gross margin rate is expected to be 69.5% plus or minus 1% on a non-GAAP basis; Total operating expenses to be between $51M and $53M on a non-GAAP basis.

