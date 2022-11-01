Gentherm Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 12:52 PM ETGentherm Incorporated (THRM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (+3.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $314.57M (+29.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, THRM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments