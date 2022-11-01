Ares Commercial Real Estate Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 12:54 PM ETAres Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-5.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $24.8M (-8.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACRE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
Comments