MGM Resorts Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+333.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.26B (+20.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MGM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.
