BGC Partners Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 12:55 PM ETBGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $406.98M (-14.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BGCP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
