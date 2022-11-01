Luminar Technologies Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETLuminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.20 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.12M (+14.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LAZR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
