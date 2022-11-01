iRobot Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETiRobot Corporation (IRBT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.25 (-25.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $422.45M (-4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IRBT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
