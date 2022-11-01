Chemed trades higher on raised EPS outlook, while Q3 revenue dips

Nov. 01, 2022 12:59 PM ETChemed Corporation (CHE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) stock was trading in green on Tuesday after Q3 results wherein the company raised its FY22 adjusted EPS outlook.

Adjusted EPS declined -6.3% Y/Y to $4.74, but surpassed analysts estimates.

Revenue fell -2.3% Y/Y to $526.47M.

VITAS segment revenue declined -6.6% Y/Y to $296.54M. The company said the decline was mainly due to a 4.4% reduction in days-of-care and an average Medicare reimbursement rate decrease of ~0.2%. Reimbursement rates in Q3 were negatively impacted by 200-basis points as a result of CMS reimplementing the 2% sequestration cut that was suspended at the start of the pandemic.

In addition, Acuity mix shift had a net impact of reducing revenue ~$5.3M Y/Y revenue and level-of-care mix.

Revenue from Roto-Rooter segment grew +3.9% Y/Y to $229.94M.

As of Sept. 30, Chemed had total cash and cash equivalents of $7.8M and $101M of current and long-term debt.

Buyback: In Q3, the company bought back 50K worth $23.9M at $477.68 per share. As of Sept. 30, ~$101M share repurchase authorization remained under its plan, according to the company.

Outlook:

Chemed said VITAS 2022 revenue, prior to Medicare Cap, is estimated to decline 4.5% to 5.0%, compared to 2021. Meanwhile, Roto-Rooter is forecasted to achieve full-year revenue growth of 6.2% to 6.5%.

Adjusted EPS for FY22 is expected between $19.60 to $19.70 (prior forecast provided during Q2 results $19.30 to $19.50) consensus $19.49.

