New York Mortgage Trust Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETNew York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $26.98M (-13.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NYMT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
Comments