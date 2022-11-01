Vista Outdoor Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022
- Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.70 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $768.3M (+28.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VSTO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
