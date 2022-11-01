Allstate Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Allstate Corporation (ALL)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.59 (-317.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.3B (+6.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
