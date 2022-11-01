World Wrestling Entertainment Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETWorld Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (-3.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $284.06M (+11.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WWE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
