Invesco Mortgage Capital Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETInvesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (+890.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $47.36M (+2.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IVR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
