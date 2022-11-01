Arcosa Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETArcosa, Inc. (ACA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (+10.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $580.94M (+3.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
