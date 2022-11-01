Enovis Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:02 PM ETEnovis Corporation (ENOV)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, Nov. 2, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.48 (-11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $382.03M (-60.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENOV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
