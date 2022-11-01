Rent-A-Center Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETRent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (-41.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (-14.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RCII has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
