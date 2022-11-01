Rush Street Interactive Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETRush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (-57.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $156.06M (+27.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RSI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.
