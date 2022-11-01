Broadridge Financial Solutions Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:06 PM ETBroadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (-17.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.26B (+5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
