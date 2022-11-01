ACADIA Pharma Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- ACADIA Pharma (NASDAQ:ACAD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.19 (-111.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $139.23M (+5.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ACAD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward.
