Qorvo FQ2 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETQorvo, Inc. (QRVO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.54 (-25.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.13B (-10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, QRVO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 9 downward.
