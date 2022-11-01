Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) -6.3% in Tuesday's trading after reporting Q3 adjusted earnings missed estimates and issuing a gloomy update on the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline.

The company reported a Q3 $503.6M net loss, including a $583.1M impairment related to Mountain Valley Pipeline, mostly the result of increased risk from recent legal and regulatory uncertainties, and an associated $116.8M increase in income tax expense primarily due to a valuation allowance placed on deferred tax assets.

Equitrans (ETRN) said the best path to complete the MVP project from West Virginia to Virginia by H2 - and to help the company stick to its previously announced $6.6B budget - is through U.S. energy infrastructure permitting reform legislation that specifically requires the completion of the project.

"The same panel of judges in the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has again been assigned and appears hostile in a [Mountain Valley] permitting case," CEO Thomas Karam said.

Equitrans (ETRN) said it has funded $2.7B, and based on the total project cost estimate expects to fund a total of ~$3.4B and to have a 48.1% ownership interest in MVP.

Equitrans Midstream's (ETRN) stock price return shows a 24% YTD loss and similar decline during the past year.