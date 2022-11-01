Allegiant Travel Company Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETAllegiant Travel Company (ALGT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.46 (-169.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $555.22M (+20.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALGT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
Comments