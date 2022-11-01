American Honda October sales down 16% Y/Y
Nov. 01, 2022 1:07 PM ETHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Honda Motors (NYSE:HMC) reports U.S. sales fell 16% Y/Y to 81,545 units in October.
- Car sales -17.5% Y/Y and trucks sales -15.2% Y/Y for the month.
- Sales in the Honda division down 16.8% Y/Y to 69,031 units: Cars -24.8% Y/Y and Trucks -12.4% Y/Y.
- Acura sales for the month -9.1% Y/Y to 9,136 units: Cars +122.6% and Trucks -33.8%.
- Sales of electrified vehicles plunged 3.5% to 8,186 units.
- On YTD basis, sales declined 20.33%.
