Lincoln National Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETLincoln National Corporation (LNC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.79 (+10.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.39B (-16.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LNC has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
