Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETRed Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.08 (-22.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $278.01M (+0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RRGB has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
