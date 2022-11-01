Dorian LPG FQ2 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:08 PM ETDorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+96.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $72.75M (+15.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LPG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
