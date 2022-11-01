Quidel Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETQuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (-87.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $719.61M (+41.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, QDEL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
