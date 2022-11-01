Arconic trims full-year outlook as inflation and costs weigh
Nov. 01, 2022 1:10 PM ETARNCBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Arconic (ARNC) cut its 2022 forecast on Tuesday in its third quarter earnings release, as the aluminum producer cited operational challenges from inflation and surging expenses to affect revenue, cash flow and EBITDA.
- ARNC trimmed 2022 revenue to $9B - $9.3B range, from previous outlook of $9.2B - $9.5B, adj EBITDA is expected to be $700M to $730M compared to $715M to $765M. FCF cut by $50M to $150M due to reduced profitability and increased working capital.
- Q3 revenue of $2.3B (+21% Y/Y) beat estimates of $2.2B, helped by strong North American demand. GAAP EPS was a loss of 64 cents as a result of an impairment charge of $70M related to the extrusions segment business review.
- "While there has been weakness in Europe, demand in North America remains strong." - CEO Tim Myers
- Revenue breakdown: rolled products $1.9B (+18.8% Y/Y), building and construction systems $321M (+24.9% Y/Y), extrusions $98M (+32.4% Y/Y).
- Other metrics: Adj EBITDA $143M (-16% Y/Y), FCF $44M vs -$93M.
- ARNC said production outages and other operational challenges at the Tennessee and Davenport facilities that impacted Q3 have been resolved and the affected facilities are now producing at expected rates.
- Stock +1.7 in midday trading, ARNC has lost over a third of its value YTD as of Monday's close.
