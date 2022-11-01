Fresh Del Monte Produce Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:11 PM ETFresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (+233.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.04B (+4.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FDP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
