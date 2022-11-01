Fortinet Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETFortinet, Inc. (FTNT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-72.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.12B (+29.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FTNT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 13 downward.
Comments