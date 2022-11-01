Paramount Global Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:13 PM ETParamount Global (PARA), PARAABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (-42.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.06B (+6.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PARA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 11 downward.
